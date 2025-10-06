Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,678,000 after purchasing an additional 436,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

