Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Drops By 31.6%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,334,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 1,951,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,672.5 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
WUXIF opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $16.80.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
