Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Drops By 31.6%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,334,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 1,951,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,672.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,672.5 days.

WUXIF opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

