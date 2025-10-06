IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $138,669.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,291.60. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $103,686.40. Following the sale, the director owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,577.60. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,383. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 207.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.98. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The firm had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.