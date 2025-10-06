AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Volvo Stock Performance

Shares of VLVLY opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Get AB Volvo alerts:

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 billion. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AB Volvo

About AB Volvo

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.