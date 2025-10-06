AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VLVLY opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $33.33.
AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 billion. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
