Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL is Motiv8 Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Motiv8 Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 4.6% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 535.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,898.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 11.1%

PJUL opened at $45.62 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $946.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

