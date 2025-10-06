Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,035,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,572 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,852,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,481,000 after purchasing an additional 948,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,963,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 628,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

