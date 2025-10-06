Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 19 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $918.83 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $954.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $846.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.29.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $880.50.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 878 shares in the company, valued at $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

