Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. $AVDL Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 395,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,946,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.33 and a beta of 1.46. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $68.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.