Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $91.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,870 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 454.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 907,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

