Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

