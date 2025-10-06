Motiv8 Investments LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 359,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 82,559 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.