Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,000 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Thungela Resources Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TNGRF opened at $5.35 on Monday. Thungela Resources has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

