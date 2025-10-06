Brokerages Set Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) PT at $9.02

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.0214.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Cemex by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cemex by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cemex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CX opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cemex has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

