Brokerages Set Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) PT at $9.02

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.0214.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.
NYSE:CX opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cemex has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.
Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
