Brokerages Set Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) PT at $9.02

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) PT at $9.02

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2025

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.0214.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Cemex by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cemex by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cemex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CX opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cemex has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Cemex (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

