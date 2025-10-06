Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VG. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $1,316,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $10,300,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000.
VG stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 50.0%. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
