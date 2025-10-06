Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VG. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

In other Venture Global news, insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $11,542,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $20,561,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $1,316,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $10,300,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Venture Global Stock Up 1.1%

VG stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 50.0%. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

