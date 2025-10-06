Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.19 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.