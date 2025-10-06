Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,148,000 after buying an additional 898,849 shares in the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Financial Council LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.