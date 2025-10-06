Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $6.11 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $121.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

