Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 1,955 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.