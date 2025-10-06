Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Norway ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,610.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NORW stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

