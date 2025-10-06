Global Assets Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 225.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $80.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

