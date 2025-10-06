Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,839,000 after acquiring an additional 496,070 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHP opened at $26.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

