Leerink Partners Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $187.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $154.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $106.98 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.