Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 128,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Valpey Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,914,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 410,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,372,000 after buying an additional 347,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $481.44 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.61. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

