Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,415,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,742,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,948,000 after purchasing an additional 417,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

