Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,192,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $362,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $331.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

