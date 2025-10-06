Heck Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after purchasing an additional 417,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after purchasing an additional 323,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,519,000 after buying an additional 490,469 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after buying an additional 288,507 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

