Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TT opened at $424.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

