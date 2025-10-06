Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $370.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.06.

CHTR stock opened at $279.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a one year low of $251.80 and a one year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,231,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

