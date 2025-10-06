Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $481.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

