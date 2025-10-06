Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $158.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $191.07 on Monday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18,796.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.78 million. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,595,260.70. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,096 shares of company stock worth $63,353,832. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

