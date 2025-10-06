KPP Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $97.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

