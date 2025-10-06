BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,600 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:PCMM opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%.

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

