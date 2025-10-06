Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,728 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

