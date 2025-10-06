The Acquirers Fund (NYSEARCA:ZIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Acquirers Fund (NYSEARCA:ZIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Acquirers Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZIG opened at $38.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The Acquirers Fund has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Get The Acquirers Fund alerts:

The Acquirers Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Acquirers Fund ETF (ZIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ZIG-US – No underlying index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of equity securities issued by US-listed companies that exhibit strong fundamentals and value characteristics. ZIG was launched on May 15, 2019 and is managed by Acquirers Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for The Acquirers Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Acquirers Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.