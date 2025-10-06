Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,121,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,891,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $302.39 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $306.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

