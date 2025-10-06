Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.39 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

