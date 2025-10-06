Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $219.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

