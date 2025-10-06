Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $40,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $219.77 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.27.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

