Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

FBND opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

