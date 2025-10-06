Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,800 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.09 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $94.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.