Iowa State Bank Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Iowa State Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

