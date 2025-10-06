Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 204,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.