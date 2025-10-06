Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after buying an additional 1,771,982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.7%

ANET opened at $145.51 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $894,021,161. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

