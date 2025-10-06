Tandem Group (LON:TND) Insider Simon Bragg Purchases 15,000 Shares

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bragg acquired 15,000 shares of Tandem Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 per share, with a total value of £28,050.

Simon Bragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 26th, Simon Bragg acquired 7,500 shares of Tandem Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 per share, with a total value of £14,100.

Tandem Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON TND opened at GBX 192 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.28. Tandem Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 150 and a 1 year high of GBX 226. The firm has a market cap of £10.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6,193.55, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group ( LON:TND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (6.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Group had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Group plc will post 7.1998228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

