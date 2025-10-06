VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCRD stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.0942 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

