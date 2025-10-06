Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 823 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.