Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

About Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF

The Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (RMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and California income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMCA was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

