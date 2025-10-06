Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.6% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

SCHP opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.19.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

