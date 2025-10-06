HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,901 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in HP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 38,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 7.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.