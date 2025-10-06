Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Holdings Trimmed by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $755.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $762.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

